Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at Greensboro Coliseum at 3:10 PM ET features the Cyclones' Jaren Holmes and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

truTV

Iowa State's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Iowa State lost to Kansas 71-58. With 16 points, Holmes was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Holmes 16 4 2 2 0 3 Robert Jones 11 5 2 0 1 0 Osun Osunniyi 8 5 0 1 0 0

Iowa State Players to Watch

Holmes puts up a team-best 13.4 points per game. He is also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tamin Lipsey averages a team-leading 4.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Gabe Kalscheur averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Osun Osunniyi leads the Cyclones at 4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 8.5 points.

Caleb Grill is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (4), and also puts up 9.5 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Iowa State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)