How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. The contest airs on truTV.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.
- The 68.4 points per game the Cyclones record are the same as the Panthers allow.
- When Iowa State scores more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Pittsburgh has put together a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 178th.
- The Panthers score 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (62.8).
- Pittsburgh has a 16-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State averages 72 points per game in home games, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Cyclones are ceding 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in away games (68.2).
- Iowa State is draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison
- At home Pittsburgh is scoring 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).
- The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8).
- At home, Pittsburgh sinks 10.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-81
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Duke
|L 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/14/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
