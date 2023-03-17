How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) play against the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 3:10 PM.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.
- The Cyclones record 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers give up.
- When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Iowa State is putting up 8.5 more points per game (72) than it is when playing on the road (63.5).
- When playing at home, the Cyclones are allowing 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State has performed better when playing at home this year, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
