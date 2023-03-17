The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) are favored (-3.5) to defeat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup begins at 3:10 PM on truTV. Here are some insights about this Midwest Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -3.5 130.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 combined points.

Iowa State has an average total of 131.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cyclones have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, Iowa State has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Iowa State, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 15 48.4% 68.4 144 62.8 132.9 133.1 Pittsburgh 26 83.9% 75.6 144 70.1 132.9 141.5

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Iowa State has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Cyclones have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

The Cyclones average 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers give up.

Iowa State has a 9-3 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-15-0 6-6 10-21-0 Pittsburgh 19-11-0 8-4 20-10-0

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Iowa State Pittsburgh 13-3 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 7-5 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

