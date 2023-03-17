Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. Iowa State is favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is 131.5 in the matchup.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-4.5
|131.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 points in 12 of 31 games this season.
- The average point total in Iowa State's games this season is 131.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cyclones are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa State has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Iowa State has a record of 7-3, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Iowa State.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|12
|38.7%
|68.4
|144
|62.8
|132.9
|133.1
|Pittsburgh
|25
|80.6%
|75.6
|144
|70.1
|132.9
|141.2
Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends
- Iowa State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- Three of Cyclones' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Cyclones score 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.
- When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-15-0
|6-6
|10-21-0
|Pittsburgh
|20-11-0
|7-3
|20-11-0
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits
|Iowa State
|Pittsburgh
|13-3
|Home Record
|14-3
|3-8
|Away Record
|7-5
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.4
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.