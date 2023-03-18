Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- Alabama is only second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), but best according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The Terrapins' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- Maryland has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.