Having won three straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+ will air this Coyotes versus Blackhawks matchup.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/28/2023 Coyotes Blackhawks 4-1 ARI
2/10/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) CHI
1/6/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 2-0 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have given up 238 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have 171 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 68 20 13 33 25 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 58 10 21 31 54 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 67 14 13 27 38 46 40%
Philipp Kurashev 67 9 16 25 23 42 44.1%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have conceded 239 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.
  • The Coyotes' 192 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 69 31 41 72 47 45 36.8%
Nick Schmaltz 50 21 25 46 46 45 42.4%
Matias Maccelli 51 6 32 38 37 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 64 22 16 38 30 27 40.9%
Barrett Hayton 69 13 23 36 32 28 50.7%

