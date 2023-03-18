The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-3) 216.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 216.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-3) 217 -150 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-3.5) 218.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.1 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.6 (second in the league) for a -34 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls score 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and allow 112.8 (11th in league) for a +53 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 222.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has put together a 25-42-4 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +60000 +650
Heat +9000 +2800 -900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.