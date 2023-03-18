Bulls vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-3)
|216.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Heat (-2.5)
|216.5
|-155
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Heat (-3)
|217
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Heat (-3.5)
|218.5
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.1 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.6 (second in the league) for a -34 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls score 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and allow 112.8 (11th in league) for a +53 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 222.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has put together a 25-42-4 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+60000
|+650
|Heat
|+9000
|+2800
|-900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.