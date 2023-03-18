How to Watch the Drake vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (22-9) meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Drake vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (63.2).
- Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- Louisville has a 21-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Cardinals record are 7.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.5).
- Louisville has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Drake has an 18-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- This year the Cardinals are shooting 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri State
|W 73-70
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-54
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/12/2023
|Belmont
|W 89-71
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/18/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.