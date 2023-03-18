Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Heat (25-42-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.2% of the time, 15.5% less often than the Bulls (35-34-0) this season.
- Miami (10-23-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (27.8%) than Chicago (13-11) does as a 3+-point underdog (54.2%).
- Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 32-19, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (15-23) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bulls Performance Insights
- Chicago is 18th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points conceded (112.8).
- This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.2 per game.
- The Bulls are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
- Chicago attempts 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.5% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.