Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) taking on the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-63 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.
The Cyclones head into this contest after a 61-51 victory over Texas on Sunday.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones took down the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats in a 74-62 win on December 18, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Cyclones have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- Iowa State has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per contest (178th in college basketball).
- With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Iowa State is posting 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.5 PPG).
- At home, the Cyclones are scoring 4.3 more points per game (78.1) than they are when playing on the road (73.8).
- Iowa State is allowing 58.6 points per game this season at home, which is 13.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.5).
- The Cyclones have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 74.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point fewer than the 75.5 they've scored this season.
