Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and Toledo Rockets (28-4) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Cyclones earned a 61-51 victory over Texas.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- On December 18, the Cyclones picked up their best win of the season, a 74-62 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cyclones are 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 64.1 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball) and have a +353 scoring differential overall.
- Iowa State's offense has been worse in Big 12 tilts this year, tallying 73.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 75.5 PPG.
- The Cyclones post 78.1 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- Iowa State cedes 58.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.
- The Cyclones have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 74.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point fewer than the 75.5 they've scored this season.
