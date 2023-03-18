Saturday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and Toledo Rockets (28-4) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Cyclones earned a 61-51 victory over Texas.

Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Cyclones picked up their best win of the season, a 74-62 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cyclones are 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa State Performance Insights