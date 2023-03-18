Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) going head to head against the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-63 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.
The Cyclones head into this matchup following a 61-51 win over Texas on Sunday.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones defeated the No. 10-ranked Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cyclones are 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- Iowa State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball).
- Iowa State's offense has been less effective in Big 12 games this year, putting up 73.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 75.5 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cyclones have played better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Iowa State is allowing 13.9 fewer points per game (58.6) than on the road (72.5).
- On offense, the Cyclones have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 74.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.