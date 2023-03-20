Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) will look to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (33-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 117 - Bulls 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The 76ers (42-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 8.6% more often than the Bulls (36-34-0) this year.
- When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (69.2%) than Chicago (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it better (55.7% of the time) than Chicago (41.4%).
- The 76ers have a .740 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-13) this season while the Bulls have a .410 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-23).
Bulls Performance Insights
- At 113.5 points scored per game and 112.6 points conceded, Chicago is 18th in the NBA on offense and 10th on defense.
- This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.3 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and rank 11th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).
- In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.7% have been 3-pointers.
