The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+. The Avalanche have won five games in a row.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-460) Blackhawks (+370) 6

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won 22, or 33.8%, of the 65 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Chicago has been at least a +370 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.

The Blackhawks have a 21.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played 39 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 221 (16th) Goals 173 (32nd) 188 (6th) Goals Allowed 242 (25th) 53 (6th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 44 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (173 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 242 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th.

Their -69 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

