Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 20
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (33-37) heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20 from Wells Fargo Center.
The Bulls are coming off of a 113-99 win over the Heat in their last outing on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points in the Bulls' win, leading the team.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.6
|3.0
|3.0
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: PJ Tucker: Questionable (Ankle)
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls score only 3.0 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (110.5).
- Chicago has put together a 29-14 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
- The Bulls are posting 114.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.5.
- Chicago makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.
- The Bulls average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in league), and allow 110.0 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-8.5
|225.5
