The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

DeRozan, in his previous game (March 18 win against the Heat) produced 24 points, 10 assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.4 26.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.4 PRA 32.5 35.2 37 PR 27.5 30.1 31.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of DeMar DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.9 per contest.

He's put up 1.8 threes per game, or 5.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.1 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 23.6 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 12 5 6 0 1 1 10/29/2022 34 24 3 4 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add DeRozan or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.