Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Bulls 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (221.5)
- The 76ers (42-29-0 ATS) have covered the spread 59.2% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Bulls (37-34-0) this year.
- Philadelphia (20-19) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (51.3%) than Chicago (14-9) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60.9%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (29 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 37-14, while the Bulls are 17-23 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bulls Performance Insights
- Offensively Chicago is the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.5 points per game). Defensively it is 10th (112.5 points conceded per game).
- This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.3 per game.
- The Bulls are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
- Chicago attempts 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.4% of Chicago's baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.6% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.