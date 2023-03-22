At United Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (34-37) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 110.4 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +352 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

The Bulls have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.5 (10th in NBA).

These teams average 228.9 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 combined points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 42-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago is 35-35-1 ATS this season.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +30000 +320 76ers +1000 +450 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.