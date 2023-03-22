The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -3.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 42 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Chicago's contests this season is 226, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.
  • Chicago is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 20 games, or 55%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 41 57.7% 115.4 228.9 110.4 222.9 223.8
Bulls 42 59.2% 113.5 228.9 112.5 222.9 228.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 20-16-0 record) than on the road (.486, 17-18-0).
  • The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 110.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.4 points, Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 42-29 20-19 41-30
Bulls 37-34 15-9 30-41

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
76ers Bulls
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-14
36-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-14
110.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
34-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-16
35-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.