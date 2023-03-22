The Chicago Bulls (34-37) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) at United Center on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Bulls defeated the 76ers 109-105 in overtime on Monday. Zach LaVine topped the Bulls in the win with 26 points, while Joel Embiid scored 37 in the losing effort for the 76ers.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.6 3.0 3.0 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.7 2.9 0.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), PJ Tucker: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average only 3.1 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers allow (110.4).

Chicago is 29-14 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

The Bulls have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, scoring 115.2 points per contest, 1.7 more than their season average of 113.5.

Chicago hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36.4% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in league), and give up 109.7 points per 100 possessions (sixth in NBA).

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -3.5 221.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.