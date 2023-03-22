The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-37) on March 22, 2023.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 47% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 27-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 110.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 29-14 record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 115 points per game, compared to 111.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.4 points per game at home, and 113.6 away.

This year the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (23.3).

Bulls Injuries