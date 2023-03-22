Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) and the Chicago Bulls (34-37) at United Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bulls' Last Game

On Monday, the Bulls beat the 76ers 109-105 in OT, led by Zach LaVine with 26 points. Embiid was the leading scorer for the losing team with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 26 2 7 3 1 2 DeMar DeRozan 25 8 2 3 1 0 Nikola Vucevic 21 12 2 4 0 1

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is posting a team-best 11.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 17.8 points and 3.3 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

LaVine is putting up 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, making 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Bulls get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu is posting 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 26.3 5.5 5.0 1.8 0.4 1.2 Zach LaVine 30.0 3.9 4.5 0.9 0.4 3.1 Nikola Vucevic 17.8 10.6 3.3 1.2 0.6 1.4 Patrick Beverley 6.9 6.4 4.1 0.8 0.9 1.5 Coby White 8.9 2.2 3.7 0.8 0.1 1.8

