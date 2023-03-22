The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 109-105 win over the 76ers (his last action) Beverley posted six points.

Now let's examine Beverley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 6.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 4.1 PRA -- 13.1 17.4 PR 10.5 10.2 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Patrick Beverley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the 76ers

Beverley's Bulls average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are the league's slowest with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 110.4 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 41.1 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers give up 23.6 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Patrick Beverley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 40 6 4 2 2 1 1 12/9/2022 38 9 3 3 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beverley or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.