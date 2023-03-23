The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI to see the Blackhawks look to hold off the Capitals.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Blackhawks Capitals 7-3 WAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 173 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 70 20 13 33 26 30 55.6% Seth Jones 60 10 21 31 56 44 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Andreas Athanasiou 69 14 13 27 40 47 40.4% Tyler Johnson 44 8 17 25 16 28 50%

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are allowing 223 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The Capitals rank 18th in the NHL with 225 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players