Bulls vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
The Chicago Bulls (34-38) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) after victories in four straight road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-4.5)
|221.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-4.5)
|221.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Bulls (-3.5)
|222.5
|-159
|+135
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Bulls (-2.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Bulls have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).
- The Trail Blazers put up 114.4 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -120 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
- The teams average 227.6 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Chicago has compiled a 35-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Portland is 33-38-1 ATS this year.
Bulls and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+300
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+80000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.