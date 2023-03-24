Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - March 24
Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (34-38) and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) at Moda Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
Bulls' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers 116-91. With 19 points, Coby White was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Zach LaVine
|16
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ayo Dosunmu
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic puts up a team-leading 11.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Patrick Williams puts up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.4
|5.8
|4.9
|1.8
|0.3
|1.2
|Zach LaVine
|29.9
|3.7
|4.6
|0.8
|0.3
|3.0
|Nikola Vucevic
|16.3
|10.6
|3.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.0
|Patrick Beverley
|6.1
|6.2
|3.9
|0.8
|0.8
|1.4
|Coby White
|10.1
|2.5
|3.5
|0.8
|0.1
|2.0
