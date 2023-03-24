Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (34-38) and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) at Moda Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Nikola Vucevic, Damian Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bulls' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers 116-91. With 19 points, Coby White was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 19 3 3 0 0 3 Zach LaVine 16 0 4 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 14 2 4 2 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic puts up a team-leading 11.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 24.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams puts up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 25.4 5.8 4.9 1.8 0.3 1.2 Zach LaVine 29.9 3.7 4.6 0.8 0.3 3.0 Nikola Vucevic 16.3 10.6 3.1 1.3 0.6 1.0 Patrick Beverley 6.1 6.2 3.9 0.8 0.8 1.4 Coby White 10.1 2.5 3.5 0.8 0.1 2.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.