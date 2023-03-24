Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Friday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) facing off at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 24) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 74-66 win over Georgia on Sunday.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (11).
- Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes took down the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on February 3
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes average 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball). They have a +578 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17 points per game.
- In conference action, Iowa averages more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.4).
- At home, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are in road games (85.9).
- Iowa gives up 65 points per game at home this year, compared to 78.5 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 86.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 87.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes have a +346 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 69 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and are allowing 58.5 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.
- Colorado scores fewer points in conference action (65.9 per game) than overall (69).
- The Buffaloes are scoring more points at home (74.1 per game) than away (64.9).
- Colorado gives up 59.2 points per game at home, and 58.9 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Buffaloes are putting up 65.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.
