Friday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) facing off at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 24) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 74-66 win over Georgia on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (11).

Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes took down the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on February 3

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball). They have a +578 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17 points per game.

In conference action, Iowa averages more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.4).

At home, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are in road games (85.9).

Iowa gives up 65 points per game at home this year, compared to 78.5 away from home.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 86.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 87.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

Colorado Performance Insights