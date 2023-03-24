Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on March 24.
The Hawkeyes won their last outing 74-66 against Georgia on Sunday.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +578 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Iowa scores more points per game (89.2) than its overall average (87.4).
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- At home, Iowa is giving up 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (78.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 86.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +346 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per contest (47th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Colorado is putting up fewer points (65.9 per game) than it is overall (69) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Buffaloes score 74.1 points per game. Away, they score 64.9.
- At home Colorado is allowing 59.2 points per game, 0.3 more than it is away (58.9).
- While the Buffaloes are scoring 69 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 65.9 points per contest.
