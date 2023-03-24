Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 74-66 victory over Georgia in their last outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 86-85 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' best win this season came in a 77-67 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a +578 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (87.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).

Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this season, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in away games.

The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 86.8 points a contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this season.

Colorado Performance Insights