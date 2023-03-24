Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

Last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 over Georgia.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes took down the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on February 26 by a score of 86-85, it was their best win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes took down the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Buffaloes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (314th in college basketball).

On offense, Iowa is posting 89.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (87.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.

In home games, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are in away games (85.9).

Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this season, allowing 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in away games.

The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 86.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.4 they've scored this year.

Colorado Performance Insights