Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI will show this Wild versus Blackhawks matchup.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blackhawks vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN 10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 253 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 174 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 71 20 13 33 26 30 55.6% Seth Jones 61 10 21 31 57 44 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Andreas Athanasiou 70 14 13 27 40 47 41.8% Tyler Johnson 45 8 18 26 17 28 50.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 192 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 209 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players