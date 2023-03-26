The Vancouver Canucks will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, March 26, with the Blackhawks having lost four straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP to take in the action as the Blackhawks attempt to knock off the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 256 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks' 175 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 24 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 72 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 62 10 21 31 57 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 71 14 13 27 40 47 37.3%
Tyler Johnson 46 8 18 26 17 29 49.4%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have allowed 263 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Canucks' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 70 33 58 91 43 54 43.6%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 71 29 43 72 44 49 53.7%
Quinn Hughes 68 5 63 68 40 50 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 71 35 29 64 22 27 -
Brock Boeser 64 14 33 47 19 21 38.3%

