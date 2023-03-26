The Chicago Bulls (35-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) after victories in five straight road games. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112.3 (seventh in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average a combined 229.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than the total for this contest.

Los Angeles has compiled a 36-35-3 record against the spread this season.

Chicago is 36-36-1 ATS this year.

Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +30000 +265 Lakers +2500 +1200 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.