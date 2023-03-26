The Chicago Bulls (35-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) after victories in five straight road games. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-3) 224.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 224.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3) 224 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112.3 (seventh in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average a combined 229.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams allow 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 36-35-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago is 36-36-1 ATS this year.

Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +30000 +265
Lakers +2500 +1200 -

