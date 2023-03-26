Bulls vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are favored (-3.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- Chicago has a 225.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.1 more points than this game's total.
- Chicago is 38-35-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 11-8, a 57.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|48
|64.9%
|116.5
|229.8
|116.6
|228.9
|232.2
|Bulls
|38
|52.1%
|113.3
|229.8
|112.3
|228.9
|228.3
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Bulls' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (20-17-0) than on the road (18-18-0).
- The Bulls' 113.3 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Chicago has put together a 23-8 ATS record and a 22-9 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|37-37
|10-8
|36-38
|Bulls
|38-35
|15-9
|31-42
Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Bulls
|116.5
|113.3
|10
|20
|29-17
|23-8
|30-16
|22-9
|116.6
|112.3
|21
|7
|22-9
|30-19
|22-9
|29-20
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.