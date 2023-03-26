DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 22, DeRozan produced four points in a 116-91 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets in place for DeRozan, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 25.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.8 Assists 4.5 5 4.9 PRA 32.5 34.8 36.1 PR 27.5 29.8 31.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Bulls rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are 27th in the NBA, giving up 45.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.5 per contest.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2021 34 38 4 6 0 0 1 11/15/2021 35 38 3 6 2 1 1

