Sunday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) going head to head against the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) at 9:00 PM ET on March 26. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of an 87-77 victory against Colorado on Friday.

Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hawkeyes secured the 86-85 win at home on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (12).

Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 11-10 (.524%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

Louisville has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +588 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.

Iowa is scoring 89.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.9 more points per game than its overall average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes score 89.4 points per game in home games, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Iowa is allowing 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (78.5).

The Hawkeyes have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 84.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.9 points fewer than the 87.3 they've scored this year.

