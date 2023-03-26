Sunday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) matching up with the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) at 9:00 PM ET on March 26. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-77 win against Colorado in their last game on Friday.

Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 12-6 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights