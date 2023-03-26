Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are just 3-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Bulls vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Bulls 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Bulls (38-35-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (36-35-3) this year.
- Chicago covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 56% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3 or more (55.6%).
- Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the total 41.1% of the time this season (30 out of 73). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 74).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 17-24, while the Lakers are 14-9 as moneyline favorites.
Bulls Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Chicago is 20th in the league offensively (113.3 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (112.3 points conceded).
- The Bulls are 21st in the NBA in assists (24.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.
- Chicago takes 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Chicago's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.7% are 3-pointers.
