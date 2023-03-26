Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 124-96 win against the Trail Blazers, LaVine had 33 points and eight assists.

Below, we look at LaVine's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25 29.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.4 PRA 35.5 33.8 38.5 PR 31.5 29.6 33.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 3



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.7 shots per game, which adds up to 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 25.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 45.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

Allowing 25.5 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2021 34 26 5 5 6 0 0

