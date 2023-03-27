Bulls vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.
Bulls vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-4.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 45 of 74 outings.
- Chicago has a 225.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been victorious in 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|39
|52%
|112.8
|226.2
|112.6
|224.8
|224.3
|Bulls
|45
|60.8%
|113.4
|226.2
|112.2
|224.8
|228.2
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over five times.
- Chicago has been better against the spread at home (20-17-0) than on the road (19-18-0) this year.
- The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.
- Chicago is 29-12 against the spread and 29-12 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|37-38
|16-17
|34-41
|Bulls
|39-35
|14-6
|32-42
Bulls vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Bulls
|112.8
|113.4
|23
|19
|25-9
|29-12
|28-6
|29-12
|112.6
|112.2
|10
|7
|27-15
|28-11
|28-14
|26-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.