Take a look at the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (36-38), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 27 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Bulls' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 118-108 win against the Lakers. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 32 points for the Bulls in the victory.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.7 3 3 Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.5 2.8 0.8

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Face), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Chicago is 29-12.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls are posting 116.6 points per game, 3.2 more than their season average (113.4).

Chicago connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (11th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

The Bulls rank 20th in the league averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.6 points per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -4.5 220.5

