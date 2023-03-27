Bulls vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 113 - Bulls 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bulls have a 39-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 37-38-0 mark from the Clippers.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 14-6 against the spread compared to the 16-16 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (41.9% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (45.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 32-17, a better tally than the Bulls have posted (18-24) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bulls Performance Insights
- Chicago scores 113.4 points per game and give up 112.2, ranking them 19th in the NBA on offense and seventh defensively.
- This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.
- The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.