The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-108 win versus the Lakers, DeRozan put up 17 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

With prop bets available for DeRozan, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.0 25.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.2 PRA 31.5 34.8 35.9 PR 27.5 29.7 30.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.4



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Clippers

DeRozan is responsible for attempting 18.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

He's put up 1.8 threes per game, or 5.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Clippers allow 43.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

The Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 36 20 2 5 0 1 1

