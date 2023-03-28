The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) -- who've lost five in a row -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW as the Stars and the Blackhawks play.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/2/2023 Blackhawks Stars 5-2 DAL 2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI 11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 177 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 73 20 13 33 26 31 55.6% Seth Jones 63 10 22 32 57 44 - Andreas Athanasiou 72 14 14 28 41 52 36.8% Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Tyler Johnson 47 8 18 26 18 29 51.5%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 248 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players