Blackhawks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6, losers of five straight) at United Center. The matchup on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-280)
|Blackhawks (+235)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 69 games this season, and won 22 (31.9%).
- Chicago has a record of 7-17 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +235 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 29.9%.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 41 of 73 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|248 (10th)
|Goals
|177 (32nd)
|201 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (25th)
|52 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|37 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over three times.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (177 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 260 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -83.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.