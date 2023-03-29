Bulls vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - March 29
The Chicago Bulls (36-39) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, March 29 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bulls dropped their most recent game 124-112 against the Clippers on Monday. Zach LaVine recorded 23 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.7
|3.0
|3.0
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.5
|2.8
|0.8
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Hip), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls average only 3.3 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow (116.7).
- Chicago has put together a 23-9 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
- While the Bulls are scoring 113.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 115.6 a contest.
- Chicago connects on 2.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.
- The Bulls rank 20th in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-2.5
|227.5
