The Chicago Bulls (36-39) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, March 29 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls dropped their most recent game 124-112 against the Clippers on Monday. Zach LaVine recorded 23 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.7 3.0 3.0 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.5 2.8 0.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Hip), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average only 3.3 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow (116.7).

Chicago has put together a 23-9 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

While the Bulls are scoring 113.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 115.6 a contest.

Chicago connects on 2.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.

The Bulls rank 20th in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.