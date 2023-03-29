Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) and the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at United Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch LeBron James, Nikola Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls dropped their previous game to the Clippers, 124-112, on Monday. Zach LaVine was their top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 23 5 3 0 0 0 DeMar DeRozan 21 5 7 2 0 2 Nikola Vucevic 20 8 5 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is the Bulls' top rebounder (11.1 per game), and he puts up 17.5 points and 3.3 assists. His rebounding average ranks him sixth in the NBA.

DeRozan tops the Bulls in assists (5.1 per game), and produces 24.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

LaVine is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and assists (4.1). And he is contributing 4.6 rebounds, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

Patrick Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Ayo Dosunmu is putting up 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 27.7 3.9 5.3 0.6 0.3 2.5 DeMar DeRozan 21.7 5.7 5.0 1.8 0.4 1.4 Nikola Vucevic 17.3 10.4 3.2 1.0 0.4 1.2 Coby White 11.4 3.2 4.5 0.7 0.0 2.2 Patrick Beverley 7.2 5.4 3.5 0.8 0.8 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.