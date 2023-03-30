The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.2% of his 126 games a year ago, Benintendi picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (7.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 31.7% of his 126 games last year, with more than one run in 10.3% of those games (13).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Valdez gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old left-hander started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
