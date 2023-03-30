The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6), who have dropped six in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-145) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won 22 of the 70 games, or 31.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Chicago has won 18 of its 63 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played 35 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 239 (15th) Goals 178 (32nd) 271 (27th) Goals Allowed 264 (25th) 45 (20th) Power Play Goals 34 (29th) 49 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

In Chicago's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 4.8 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (178 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks have given up 264 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -86.

