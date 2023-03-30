Blackhawks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6), who have dropped six in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-145)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6.5
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won 22 of the 70 games, or 31.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Chicago has won 18 of its 63 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has played 35 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|239 (15th)
|Goals
|178 (32nd)
|271 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|264 (25th)
|45 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (29th)
|49 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- In Chicago's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 4.8 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (178 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks have given up 264 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -86.
